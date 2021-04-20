Pondera County Health Department rebounds after staff resignation

CONRAD — The Pondera County Health Department is making progress in getting back up to speed after its four-person staff resigned in November 2020.

The health department’s director at the time cited numerous challenges related to trying to deal with the pandemic as the reason for the staff leaving. In response, county commissioners issued a letter saying they support healthcare officials battling COVID-19.

"It was challenging at first, just learning the ropes because you walk in and you don't have anyone to train you. You don't really know what you're doing. But the surrounding communities have been so helpful in getting us all up to speed. I feel like we're kind of gaining our footing now, we kind of know what we're doing," Randi Schlosser, a chronic disease specialist who joined the department in late December, explained.