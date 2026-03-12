Property manager warns of rental scams that use stolen listing photos

A Great Falls property management company is warning renters to be cautious when searching for homes online after discovering a scam listing using photos from one of its properties.

Jessica Seilstad, leasing and marketing director for JK Property Management, says someone recently stole photos from one of the company’s listings and reposted them online as a rental.

The listing looked legitimate and even included the company’s watermark across the photos. But the home being advertised has actually been occupied for more than a year.

“They’ve posted that listing, which is a real home that we manage but has been occupied for over a year,” Seilstad said. “So people are definitely still living there.”

The home was listed for well below market value, something scammers often do to attract attention quickly. Seilstad says her company regularly monitors sites like Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and Zillow to try to catch fraudulent listings.

In this case, the company only discovered the scam after a potential renter noticed something seemed suspicious and contacted them directly.

“That smart, savvy consumer was our first line of defense in that particular situation,” Seilstad said.

Once alerted, the company began reporting the listing to Facebook. Seilstad says removing fake listings can be difficult and often requires multiple reports before action is taken.

Rental scams have become increasingly common across the country. According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers have reported nearly 65,000 rental scams since 2020, with losses totaling about $65 million. Many of those scams begin with fake listings posted on social media or online marketplaces.

Seilstad says JK Property Management has only dealt with a few incidents over the years, but one case during the COVID-19 pandemic stood out.

A person moved across the country believing they had secured a rental online, only to arrive in Great Falls and discover the home was never actually available.

“They showed up with a U-Haul truck to an address that was not for rent,” Seilstad said.

The person had moved from Florida and arrived with all of their belongings, expecting to move into the home. Seilstad says the situation was heartbreaking, but the company was able to help them find another rental.

Seilstad says one of the biggest warning signs renters should watch for is a price that seems too good to be true.

“If it’s too good to be true, it’s probably a scam,” she said.

She recommends renters verify listings through a property management company’s official website before submitting an application or sending money. Renters can also search the property address online or check Montana’s public cadastral records to confirm ownership.

Seilstad also warns people never to send deposits or application fees before seeing a property in person. Scammers often claim they are out of town or unable to show the home and may request payment through wire transfers or payment apps.

“It’s just really sad that people do that and try to take advantage of unsuspecting consumers,” Seilstad said.

