BUTTE — April 20, or 420, is like a holiday for those in the medical marijuana business -- especially in a state where voters approved legalizing medical marijuana.

“Reefer madness ran rampant for a few too many years and left a pretty big impact I would say,” said Matt Boyle, owner of Collective Elevation in Butte.

But the future is still uncertain as the Montana Legislature continues to propose guidelines that would add restrictions to the initiative and those in the medical marijuana business are watching it closely.

“It’ll be nice to know what the clarity on things and what rules will be,” said Boyle.

Some legislators want restrictions like banning outdoor growing of cannabis.

“There should definitely be the ability to grow cannabis outside. It’s a natural plant that thrives in the sunlight, that’s just another element to production to keep up with the demand,” said Boyle.

Some are frustrated by the delays in Helena.

“I mean the people voted for it and it passed and now they’re debating and trying to change and put all these amendments into it, when really it’s what the people voted for already,” said Butte resident Jay Arms.

Those in the medical marijuana business are just hopeful that lawmakers will come up with guidelines that are fair for everyone.

“I think it’s funny when you watch a lot of the meetings that the legislature is having, and how little they understand about the business, that to me is one of the most compelling things the people setting the rules and regulations really don’t have a clue,” said Boyle.