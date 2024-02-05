Public comment south of proposed Yellowstone National Park north entrance road

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Yellowstone National Park officials will begin taking public comments about a proposed permanent road between Gardiner and Mammoth on Monday, February 12.

Park officials say three alternatives for a new North Entrance Road will be offered during webinars on February 12 and February 14.

Comments on the proposals will be accepted for 30 days with a draft environmental assessment of the final project expected in the fall of 2024.

The original North Entrance Road was destroyed by a 500-year flood event in June of 2022.

A YNP news release says the preferred method for submitting comments is online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/NorthEntranceRoad.

Comments may also be mailed or hand-delivered to Yellowstone Center for Resources, Attn: North Entrance Road EA, PO Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190.

The deadline to submit comments is Wednesday, March 13.

The park released the following details for the two upcoming webinars:

Webinar 1:



Feb. 12, 2024, 3:30-5 p.m. MST

Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83341858193

Webinar ID: 833 4185 8193

Audio: 720 707 2699

Webinar 2:

