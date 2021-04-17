"Purple Up Day" celebrates children of military members

GREAT FALLS — The entire month of April is designated as the Month Of The Military Child, and on Friday, April 16, civic and education leaders joined in that observance for Great Falls Public Schools.

The event was called "Purple Up Day," as purple is the color often used to refer a mix of all military branches of service.

Elsie Arntzen, the Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction, along with representatives from GFPS and from Malmstrom Air Force Base, visited the three "Purple Star Schools" in Great Falls; Loy Elementary School, North Middle School, and CMR High School.

The Purple Star is awarded to schools that "go above and beyond to provide inclusive environments for active military families."

There are two other Purple Star schools in Montana: Glacier High School in Kalispell, and Valley Christian in Missoula.