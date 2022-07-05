Watch Now
Reconstruction of bridge destroyed by Denton wildfire complete

Posted at 12:38 PM, Jul 05, 2022
HELENA - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) says the bridge destroyed in last December's West Wind Fire has been rebuilt.

The fire destroyed the wooden Wolf Creek Bridge on Montana Highway 81, cutting off a primary access point to Denton from the west.

MDT says it worked with Morrison Maierle engineers to design the replacement bridge and Frontier West on construction.

Officials say the new bridge is structurally superior to the previous bridge.

It is built of concrete, fireproof, and has a life span estimated at more than 100 years.

The West Wind Fire erupted on Dec. 1, 2021.

Along with the bridge, the fire burned 10,000 acres, 25 primary residential structures, 18 secondary structures and six commercial properties-including the town's grain elevators.

MDT will host a celebration for the completion of the bridge and the Denton community's continued recovery on July 13 at the Denton City Library.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

