Recreational marijuana in Montana: What to know when legal sales start in 2022

BOZEMAN — Montana is set to kick off 2022 with the legalization of recreational marijuana sales starting on January 1.

Here are some important things to know before the law takes effect in the new year.

Montana Initiative 190 passed 56% to 43% back in Nov. 2020, but that doesn't mean you'll be able to purchase marijuana anywhere in the state.

Those in what are called green counties, where a majority of residents voted in favor, will be allowed to have recreational sales. Residents of red counties, where voters opted out of legal sales, will not have recreational sales but still have the ability to make the switch as long as they put it up to a vote.

While marijuana will be legal in Montana, it's still not legal at the federal level, so that means having marijuana at Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park will still not be allowed.

Another thing you should know is that medical marijuana businesses that had a license on or before Nov. 3, 2020, will be the only ones allowed to sell recreational for the first 18 months. After July 1, 2023, new businesses will then be allowed to apply for permits.

The Montana law allows for adults over the age of 21 to purchase up to one ounce of marijuana with a 20% state sales tax added to the purchase. Other localities may have an additional tax.

Marijuana businesses will only be allowed to open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Montanans will be allowed to have 2 mature plants and 2 seedlings in their home.

Important to know: public consumption of marijuana can get you a civil penalty, and driving under the influence of marijuana will still be illegal.