Red Cross of Montana asks everyone to "Turn and Test" during daylight savings

HELENA — Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 10, 2024, and the American Red Cross uses the day as a premier for people of an important duty.

The Red Cross says to “turn and test” encouraging everyone to test their smoke detectors when people turn clocks forward an hour, to make sure they are in working condition.

"Well we get very busy in our life, and we just kind of forget about that one thing about checking our smoke detectors, it doesn't take very long," said Red Cross of Montana volunteer Sue Hawthorne.

They also use this day to remind people to practice their two-minute fire escape plan.

It’s to make sure everyone in your household is able to get out in less than two minutes in case an emergency happens.

If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross offers a service where you can sign up for a free home installation service.