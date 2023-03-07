Rep. Matt Rosendale says he unknowingly took photo with Neo-Nazi

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale said he unknowingly took a photo with a high-profile Neo-Nazi.

According to the Montana Democrats, Ryan Sanchez (on Rosendale's left), is a Neo-Nazi and a member of the hate group, Rise Above Movement. This group organized the Charlottesville riot. Greyson Arnold (on Rosendale’s immediate right) is a Hitler apologist and a January 6th rioter. Arnold posted this photo to Instagram calling Rosendale “a real America First representative with backbone.”

Rosendale said he was returning to House when a group of individuals asked him for a photo. He said he accommodated and continued into the House for a hearing.

Rosendale said that he and his staff were not aware the individuals were affiliated with hate groups.

“I absolutely condemn and have zero tolerance for hate groups, hate speech, and violence," Rosendale said in a statement. "I did not take a meeting with these individuals. I was asked for a photo while walking between hearings, accommodating as I do for all photo requests, and was not aware of the individuals' identity or affiliation with these hate groups that stand in stark contrast to my personal beliefs.”

According to the Montana Democrats, Rosendale also posed with members of The Oath Keepers in 2014: