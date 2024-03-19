Residents safely escape Helena house fire

HELENA — The Helena Fire Department responded to calls for a structure fire at the 1800 block of Townsend Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2024.

The smoke detectors alerted the occupants of the home, about an active fire in their residence.

It was reported that the fire started on the main level of the residence, and then eventually spread.

The family reportedly tried to put the fire out themselves initially, but with the fire eventually getting out of hand, they ended up escaping the house without injury and waited for Helena Fire to arrive.

"No injuries to occupants or firefighters at this point. It was they made it out safely, it appears, and then we were able to go in and attack the fire. So at this point, you know, it's sad for the occupants, but we did all we could in expeditious manner," said Mike Chambers, Assistant Chief of Helena Fire Department.

Helena Fire also was met with assistance from Helena Police and St. Peters Health.

The fire was extinguished at 7:50 a.m.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Chambers says, at least for the time being, the home is inhabitable.