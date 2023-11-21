Reward increased to $11,000 for information about wolverine killing

Another conservation group in Montana has raised the reward for information leading to the successful prosecution of the person(s) responsible for the illegal killing of a wolverine, discovered last week.

The Center for Biological Diversity increased the reward to $11,000 by offering an additional $5,000 for information leading to a successful prosecution in the illegal killing, reports theDaily Montanan.

“The senseless killing of one of these incredible, rare mammals is heartbreaking and cowardly,” said Kristine Akland, Northern Rockies director at the Center. “We hope this cash reward encourages someone to step forward with information to bring the perpetrator to justice.”

The wolverine was shot dead and skinned along a closed U.S. Forest Service road on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. Its remains were discovered Nov. 10.



Wolverines are fierce, independent animals. They face significant threats from fossil fuel-driven climate change, which is diminishing the mountain snowpack they rely on for denning and raising their young.

Last year the Center secured a legal victory for wolverines when a Montana District Court determined that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision refusing to list the species under the Endangered Species Act violated federal law. The agency is expected to issue a new listing decision by the end of November.

Killing wolverines is prohibited under both federal and state law and can result in criminal and civil penalties.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks offered a $1,000 reward for information on the killing. Trap Free Montana announced a $5,000 reward and the Center is boosting the amount by an additional $5,000.

Anyone with information about the wolverine killing should contact Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks at https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont or 1-800-TIP-MONT.

