Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Rising waters force hospital in Livingston to evacuate patients

Livingston Health Care.jpg
Hunter D'Antuono - LIVINGSTON HEALTHCARE
Livingston Health Care.jpg
Posted at 9:40 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 11:40:58-04

LIVINGSTON - Patients at Livingston Healthcare were evacuated from the building on Monday as rising floodwaters caused concerns.

According to a release, the decision was made shortly before 9:50 am when water was over the driveway to the hospital, causing access to the building to become unsafe.

All operations were stopped to ensure safety and the situation will be evaluated by the hospital's Incident Command on Tuesday morning.

Patients who have an appointment from 7-10 am on Tuesday, June 14 are canceled. Staff will be calling those patients to reschedule once the assessment is complete.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119