SCL Health announces new St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation executive director in Billings

courtesy photo
Posted at 6:30 AM, May 24, 2021
Billings - St. Vincent Healthcare announced Saturday that Tyler Wiltgen has accepted the position of Executive Director of the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation.

Wiltgen brings over 14 years of experience in relationship and resource development, systems analysis, broad-scale communications and strategic planning in nonprofit and government organizations.

“We are thrilled to have Tyler join our team and look forward to the many ways his impressive experience and expertise in philanthropic work will help advance our mission at St. Vincent Healthcare,” said Michael Skehan, St. Vincent Healthcare Interim President.

Wiltgen’s most recent role was Vice President of Advancement for Rocky Mountain College and his prior experience also includes development positions in the College of Agriculture, Athletics and Gift Planning at the Montana State University Alumni Foundation in Bozeman.

A native of Wilsall, Montana, Wiltgen graduated from Montana State University where he received both his undergraduate and masters degrees.

Wiltgen will step into the new role on July 6, 2021, where he will also serve as a member of the St. Vincent Healthcare Senior Leadership Team.

