Search continues for missing Great Falls teen Kendall Danna

GREAT FALLS — The search for Great Falls teen Kendall Danna continues at Lake Elwell as of Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Kendall, 17, was one of four people who was paddleboarding at the lake on Saturday afternoon.

As they were crossing the lake, the weather got bad, resulting in waves up to five feet high and winds gusting to 40 miles per hour.

GoFundMe Kendall Danna on GoFundMe

Three of the people made it to safety or were later rescued by first responders, but Kendall has not yet been found.

The Toole County Sheriff's Office said on Monday: "Statements made during interviews indicate that Kendall had lost contact with an inflatable paddle-board and was last seen submerging in the water."

As the search continues, a GoFundMe has been created by a family member. It states:

Kendall has been missing in lake Elwell since Saturday 6/16/24, search and rescue have not given up on finding her. We are trying to help raise money for services and funds for the family when she is found, to help in these trying times. We appreciate all the help and prayers.

Click here if you would like to donate.

Among the agencies participating in the search are the Toole County Sheriff's Office, Liberty County Sheriff's Office, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, personnel from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, US Border Patrol, and Two Bear Air.

Also assisting in the search is drone operator iFlyBigSky, which posted the following:

Today true Montanans worked together to locate and bring home our young Princess Kendall Danna. Unfortunately we weren’t able to locate her, but I promise you we have the best of the best trying to locate her.

We will update you as we get more information.