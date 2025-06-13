Search continuing for missing Toole County man

SHELBY — The search for Kenneth Barker of Shelby continues after he left his residence on the afternoon of June 6, for an unknown destination and was not properly equipped to travel.

His wife Lisa is distraught: "My best friend...I just want him found because at this point, I'm scared for the worst for him.”

According to the Toole County Sheriff's Office, Barker is diabetic and may be experiencing medical issues consistent with that of insulin reactions that can cause behavioral changes like irritability, confusion, and/or unconsciousness.

Ken, who has a lesion on his brain, suffered a stroke in 2018. Since then, those close to him say he’s become more irritable.

"He hasn't been the same since," Lisa said.

He was known for driving off for several hours, but never too far: “He's always come back, you know, on the next day or two,” said Lisa.

The search has extended as far as Great Falls and Kalispell.

Officials don’t believe Ken can be far because the car he took only had a half tank of gas, though it’s unclear if he had cash on him.

Kenneth, 52, is driving a 2005 red Mercury with license plate number 217050B. Kenneth was last seen by his family on June 6 in Shelby wearing dark-colored jeans, a black shirt, and glasses.

Anyone with information about Kenneth is asked to contact the Toole County Sheriff’s Office at 406-434-5585, or call 911.