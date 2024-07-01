Search for missing Great Falls teen continues at Lake Elwell

GREAT FALLS — The search for 17-year-old Kendall Danna of Great Falls continued at Lake Elwell on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Kendall was one of four people who was paddle-boarding at the lake on the afternoon of Saturday, June 16.

As they were crossing the lake, the weather got bad, resulting in waves up to five feet high and winds gusting to 40 miles per hour.

Three of the people made it to safety or were later rescued by first responders, but Kendall has not yet been found.

MTN News

The Toole County Sheriff's Office previously stated:

"Statements made during interviews indicate that Kendall had lost contact with an inflatable paddle-board and was last seen submerging in the water."

On Sunday, June 30, the Toole County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that numerous agencies and people are continuing the search, but due to "the weather of high winds and rain" in recent days, the "search techniques and methods have been challenging."

Sheriff Tyler Padilla said that deputies and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks personnel continue to patrol the lake trying to find Kendall.

He added that his office will continue to reach out to various resources using specialized equipment.

As the search continues, a GoFundMe has been created by a family member. It states:

Kendall has been missing in lake Elwell since Saturday 6/16/24, search and rescue have not given up on finding her. We are trying to help raise money for services and funds for the family when she is found, to help in these trying times. We appreciate all the help and prayers.

Among the agencies that have participated in the search are the Toole County Sheriff's Office, Liberty County Sheriff's Office, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, personnel from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, US Border Patrol, Two Bear Air, and iFlyBigSky drone operator.

We will update you as we get more information.