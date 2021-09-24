GREAT FALLS — After five days of searching, efforts to find Kim Crumbo at Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone National Park have transitioned from rescue to recovery, park officials said on Friday.

Crumbo was reported missing several days ago, and his half-brother Mark O'Neill was found dead along the lakeshore on Monday.

Over the last five days, crews swept all the trails in the area, searched the entire Shoshone Lake shoreline by boat, and gridded the open water by helicopter, but did not find Crumbo.

Crews from the National Park Service’s Submerged Research Center will begin using sonar equipment to detect clues in the water.

Park search crews continue to search for Crumbo by foot and boat, with assistance from Grand Teton National Park’s interagency helicopter.

Recovery efforts will continue for the next several days as conditions warrant.

A news release from Yellowstone states: "This incident still remains under investigation. While we cannot comment further about the specifics of this investigation, we will provide updates when appropriate to do so."

If you have information that could help investigators piece together a timeline of events, or if you were in the Shoshone Lake area between September 12 and19 and saw O’Neill and/or Crumbo, you're asked to call 307-344-2428 or email yell_tip@nps.gov.