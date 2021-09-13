Search launched for missing man near Red Lodge

RED LODGE - A search effort has been launched for a missing man near Red Lodge.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post on Monday morning it was searching for Mike Miller, who was last seen hiking on the Timberline trail up the West Fork of Rock Creek at around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept 12.

Miller is described as 6'3" tall, weighs 350 pounds, and was wearing camouflage for bow hunting.

Anyone with information regarding Miller's whereabouts is asked to call Joel Anthes at Red Lodge Fire Rescue at (406) 425-3508 or the Carbon County Sheriff's Office at (406) 446-1234.