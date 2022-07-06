WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz will travel to Yellowstone National Park this week to tour the damage caused by recent floods and progress that has been made to restore access to the park.

Secretary Haaland and elected leaders will highlight the National Park Service’s swift work to reopen the park’s access points and the federal partnerships that are helping invest in the park’s infrastructure and visitor safety efforts.

MTN News plans to cover this event and will have full coverage on Friday.

