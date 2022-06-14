Watch
Tester to survey Montana flood damage

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester
Posted at 9:06 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 11:07:33-04

BILLINGS - U.S. Sen. Jon Tester said Tuesday morning he will travel from Washington D.C. to Montana this week to survey the damage caused by historic flooding.

Tester appeared on Montana This Morning in Billings where he said he has been consulting with federal agencies about coordinating flood relief and aid, and said he plans to view the area affected himself on Friday.

Tester urges safety during flooding, discusses federal aid


