Several Montana communities receive grant funding for community development projects

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Commerce announced recently that eight Montana communities will share more than $300,000 of grant funding to help plan community development projects. The funding is through the agency’s Community Development Block Grant Planning Grant Program.

A news release from the agency says the CDBG Planning Grant Program is designed to help communities plan by supporting the implementation of growth policies, capital improvement plans, subdivision and zoning regulations, downtown plans, housing plans and preliminary architectural and engineering reports.

The following communities will receive CDBG Planning Grant funding:



Fort Benton: $32,000 to complete a zoning code update.

Havre: $50,000 to complete a stormwater preliminary engineering report.

Lewis & Clark County: $50,000 to complete a preliminary architecture report for an emergency operations center in Lincoln.

Custer County: $23,250 to complete a preliminary architecture report for Miles City Public Library.

Missoula County: $26,250 to complete a preliminary architectural report for Seeley Lake Elementary School.

Plentywood: $45,000 to complete a growth policy.

Powell County: $50,000 to complete a growth policy update.

Wibaux County: $30,000 to complete a growth policy and capital improvement plan.

Eligible applicants for CDBG Planning Grants include Montana counties, cities and towns. Local governments may apply on behalf of special purpose districts, unincorporated areas or on behalf of non-profit organizations like human resource development councils, area agencies on aging, domestic violence shelters, Boys and Girls Clubs, food banks, hospitals, nursing homes or similar non-profit agencies. Counties may also apply on behalf of tribal utility authorities.