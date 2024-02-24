Sheriff's deputy shot near Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A Cascade County Sheriff's deputy was shot on Friday, February 23, 2024, several miles west of Great Falls.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in an email at 6:07 pm: "We can confirm one of our Deputies has been shot, he is in stable condition and receiving medical attention."

Just after 5 p.m., KRTV received word that law enforcement officers were staged near a residence along Wexford Lane just south of McIver Road.

There is no indication of any threat or danger to the community.

At this point, no details have been released about what caused the shooting, whether anyone has been arrested, or whether anyone else has been injured.

Sheriff Slaughter and County Attorney Josh Racki plan to release details about the incident during a news conference at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

We will update you when we get more information.