Sibanye Stillwater planning major restructuring, layoffs at Montana operations

COLUMBUS — Citing the continuing plunge in the palladium market, Sibanye Stillwater announced Thursday in a letter to employees that it will undergo restructuring and layoffs at its Montana operations.

Executive Vice President Kevin Robertson said in the letter that operations at Stillwater West would be placed "on care and maintenance for now," while the number of employees at its other Montana operations would also be reduced.

"We estimate that this restructure will reduce our total number of employees at our Montana operations from approximately 1,680 on July 31 to just under 1,000 after the layoffs," Robertson states in the letter.

The mines in Montana are owned and operated by a company based in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman spoke about the fragile future of the Stillwater operations at an investor conference in London in June.

“The future of Stillwater remains in the balance,” Froneman said, according to a report in Bloomberg News. “If there's no correction in the price soon, as strategic as it is, we'll have to put it on care and maintenance.”

Robertson said in the letter sent to employees Thursday that they would begin receiving layoff notices, and those employees will remain employed for 60 days until the layoffs take effect starting on Nov. 12.

Robertson stated the company recognizes the move will be "incredibly stressful" for employees and their families, and asked for "very vigilant focus on safety" during the restructuring.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte called the announcement a "significant blow" to the mining communities.

“Today’s decision by Stillwater Mining is a significant blow to hardworking Montana miners, their families, and our communities," Gianforte said in a statement. "The State of Montana will bring to bear every available resource to help these workers and their families.

“This is a challenging time for the mining sector. The ongoing regulatory assault on mining and natural resources has burdened this critical sector of our economy. The fact is the United States cannot and should not have to rely on our foreign adversaries for energy, critical metals, or other resources. The United States must support these industries, and their workers, with a policy dedicated to making our nation energy and resource dominant and independent.”

The mining operations are the largest employer in Stillwater County and produce palladium and platinum. The market value for the metals have decreased significantly in recent years, with palladium falling from $2,305 an ounce two years ago to below $1,000 an ounce in recent months, Robertson stated in the letter.

Below is the full letter: