Social media becomes more common resource for crime investigation

BILLINGS — Social media is becoming a more common resource for crime investigation in Montana.

Police departments such as those in Hardin and Laurel have posted pictures and footage of suspects on their Facebook accounts in an effort to identify them.

Watch how social media is changing crime investigation:

“Just the other day, we had an individual that assaulted someone over at the Western Motel. We couldn't identify him just off of the footage that they provided us, put it out on Facebook and we got a hit in like two hours, who they were,” said Hardin police Officer Edward Stafford.

Stafford said the method has become increasingly common on the department’s Facebook account over the past year.

“You get to reach the entire community. I mean, let's face it, everyone has Facebook. So, you reach everyone. And it doesn't cost you a dime,” he said.

A different post recently from the Laurel Police Department shows two suspects in a grocery store. The post states: “LPD is needing assistance identifying these two individuals. If you know who they are, please contact us at (406)628-8737. Reference case P202501123.”

Laurel Police Department

Individuals are also using social media to identify suspects.

Billings resident Travis Landers posted footage Dec. 14 from his doorbell camera on Facebook and Nextdoor, after what appears to be two teenagers ransacked a car in his driveway.

“It's been a very popular post on Nextdoor. I've received a lot of comments and then I did notice that there's been over 3,600 views, so I think it's spread throughout the community well,” said Landers.

Travis Landers Footage from Landers' doorbell camera

The teenagers broke one of the cameras with a hammer, but not before it recorded the footage of them in Landers’ driveway at 5 a.m.

Landers has filed a report with the Billings Police Department as well.

While the suspects have not been identified yet, Landers remains hopeful the video posts will reach someone who knows information.

Vanessa Willardson Travis Landers

“Parents talk to your kids,” said Landers. “There’s risks associated with this kind of behavior.”