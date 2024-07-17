'CatLuminati': The 'king of cats' walks the streets of Butte

BUTTE — A well-known social media influencer based out of Washington state has been wandering the streets of Butte lately in search of his favorite animal and a boost of serotonin.

Some say he’s the leader of a secret cat society. He says he’s a mental health advocate. Maybe he’s both.

"People have made conspiracy theories about this before, like, somebody was like, 'Is he really the Illuminati?' And I’m like, 'Bro, it’s just a joke. I promise,'" says Christopher Watson, also known as "CatLuminati" on social media.

That said, Watson does have something of a cult following with about three million fans on several social media platforms. His popularity led to big-name brand collaborations, but Chris says his goal is to help others.

"It’s happened multiple times where I’ll see a cat in the neighborhood and I'll be like, this cat is having some issues and I’ll contact the human and say, 'Hey if you need some help, just let me know,'" says Watson.

Watson says he struggles with severe depression and anxiety but several years ago he was inspired by his husband who now acts as his cameraman on catwalks to get outside.

Watson began venturing out into the neighborhood and through his interactions with cats, he became friends with their humans. He says one goal is to build community but his other goal is to help cats and their humans.

"So people all the time talk about how the catwalk helps them and I actually know that it does because the catwalk saved me. The cats in my neighborhood saved me," says Watson.

After walking away from a pair of cats, Watson looks back to see their human arrive home and he sprints up the block to introduce himself and learn the cats' names which he then adds to his social post—his fans go crazy for that kind of content.

Watson says he and his partner walk for miles meeting new furry friends, and the main thing he has learned from these meetings is that cats can teach people about consent.

"Cats can teach consent. Cats can let you know what they want and what they don't want and you have to learn to respect that," says Watson.

The cat walk video echoes this thought as Watson teaches viewers how to approach the fluffy creatures. He often kneels or makes kissing sounds but his signature move is calling out,"Hello, little baby!"

Cats and humans respond to this call, but Watson says he sometimes strikes out with a cat.

In Butte, a little tuxedo perches peacefully on their porch with an American flag as their backdrop. Watson makes kissing sounds and rubs his fingers together. He calls out. The cat won't even look at him.

"Such a patriotic kitty! Cute little baby," coos Watson as he films. "Ugh, I wish cats ran the world; that would be way better."

To see if your cat’s now famous, look up CatLuminatiand learn more about his charitable efforts.