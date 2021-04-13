Some roads and services in Yellowstone NP open April 16

YELLOWSTONE NATION AL PARK — (Yellowstone National Park News Release)

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WYO. - Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, select roads and services in Yellowstone National Park will open to the public for the season, weather permitting. Visitors should expect modified operations that are subject to change based on future conditions and public health guidance.

Roads open to the public on April 16



West Entrance to Old Faithful

Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful (via Norris)

Norris to Canyon Village

North Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs to Northeast Entrance (open year-round)

What visitors to Yellowstone should expect

To protect the health of those who live, work, and visit national parks and facilities, face masks are required in all visitor facilities in Yellowstone National Park. Masks are also required on NPS-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as hiking trails, overlooks, and parking areas. This requirement is in support of the President’s Executive Order, Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing [whitehouse.gov].

Come prepared

Initially, some NPS and partner services [nps.gov] will be limited and/or modified, especially in early spring. The park works with partners to safely provide visitors services such as camping, lodging, dining, retail and activities, educational programs, fuel and automotive repair shops, and urgent care clinics. These services (limited and/or modified) will be available through:



Visit each partner’s website for details. The park and its partners will continue to evaluate and adapt to changing COVID-19 guidance and adjust operations as needed.

The park asks each visitor to recreate responsibly [flickr.com] and reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick, do not visit the park. Self-quarantine to avoid exposing others.

Weather conditions can change rapidly, especially in the spring. Many areas of the park are still experiencing winter conditions. Visitors should understand the park’s current conditions [nps.gov].

Stay informed

Reduce wait times at park entrances. Buy a pass online [recreation.gov] ahead of time.

To celebrate National Park Week [nps.gov], entrance fees will be waived on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Spring road conditions can change quickly. Find updated road status [nps.gov] on the park website and by calling (307) 344-2117. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

The road between Canyon Junction and Tower-Roosevelt will be closed for the 2021 season.

There will be no access to the Mount Washburn trails. Yellowstone has 1,100 miles of hiking trails. In lieu of Mount Washburn, consider hiking Bunsen Peak near Mammoth Hot Springs, Purple Mountain north of Madison Junction, or Avalanche Peak along the East Entrance Road when conditions allow.

Check locally, at www.nps.gov/yell [nps.gov] or download Yellowstone's App [nps.gov] for current information.

