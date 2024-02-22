Squatters removed from Montana nuisance property

BILLINGS — There’s an end in sight for a Billings neighborhood that’s been dealing with a nuisance property for months.

The out-of-state property owners of 1426 Wicks Lane evicted the tenants causing the nuisance as of Wednesday morning, meaning the property can now get abated.

Tammy Hoelle is the Realtor for a property investment firm in California who purchased the property from auction months ago.

She says it’s been a slow and expensive process, but she now anticipates cleanup of all the junk will happen in just days.

The property has taken a mental toll on next-door neighbor Paul Waller, who tells MTN News that contents from the nuisance property’s yard have continuously blown into his yard.

He also says his property value has tanked as long as the property has remained full of garbage.

In addition, it’s been a complicated situation for the City of Billings Code Enforcement division, whose hands are tied by the legal process needing to run its course.

Hoelle says the long-term plan is to get the property cleaned up and renovated for a new family.

She also says the evicted tenants had until 8 p.m. Wednesday to remove any belongings, otherwise trespassing charges will be filed.