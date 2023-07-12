State wildlife officials report first confirmed sighting of grizzly bear in Pryor Mountains

Beware of bear is a sign Montanans are used to seeing in the Beartooth Mountains, throughout the Rockies, or near Yellowstone National Park — but not in the Pryor Mountains.

"Born and raised here my whole life and I don't believe in my lifetime there's ever been any sighting of a grizzly bear in the Pryors," said Doug Judkins, a Bridger resident and owner of the Bridger Fur Company.

The Pryors sit about 30 miles as the Crow flies south of Billings — crisscrossing the Custer Gallatin National Forest, BLM lands, the Crow Reservation, and the Montana-Wyoming border.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks confirmed the grizzly bear was identified through a photograph but won't release the photo or specifics about where in the Pryors the bear was spotted.

"We are not going to release more specific information on where in the Pryors it's at," said Chrissy Webb, spokesperson for FWP Region 5. "We are respecting the wishes of the person who initially sent in this photograph and the information."

Judkins said he's surprised but not too shocked to hear grizzlies have moved closer to Bridger.

"I know Red Lodge people and Cody people are always aware of it because that's a common occurrence there. But you know, the Pryors are not very far from Bridger," Judkins said. "If you're going there to recreate, you better be darn careful."

Webb says it is too early to speculate about what the grizzly population in the Pryors looks like moving forward, but the point of releasing the information is to make every Montanan bear aware, even in areas where grizzlies have long been absent.

"That was really our goal in letting the public know that we confirmed a grizzly bear over there," Webb said. "Just to really increase people's bear awareness and bear safety practices in the area."

Here's the full press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks:

BILLINGS - A grizzly bear was recently observed in the Pryor Mountains. State wildlife officials confirmed the species of the observed bear from a photograph taken of the animal. Though sightings of potential grizzly bears in the Pryor Mountains have been reported in recent years, this is the first confirmed sighting.

Historically, grizzly bears occupied most of Montana, including the Pryor Mountains, but likely have not inhabited these mountains since the late 1800s. Grizzly bears are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act in all lower 48 states. There is a healthy population of black bears in the Pryor Mountains.

Wildlife officials contacted area landowners to alert them to the observation and provide them with information on bear conflict prevention. Game cameras were installed in the area. Officials searched for additional bear sign, specifically hair for DNA testing to determine the grizzly bear’s origin.

Anyone recreating in the Pryor Mountains should follow these bear safety protocols:



Carry bear spray and know how to use it.

Stay alert and look for bear sign, especially where visibility is limited.

Common bear sign to look for includes: tracks, scat, diggings, torn up logs, carcasses, daybeds and overturned rocks.

Avoid traveling at dawn, dusk, or night when bears are typically most active.

Make human-associated noises, such as shouting and talking, to alert bears of your presence.

Travel in groups and keep members together.

Never store food or other scented items in tents while camping.

Avoid animal carcass sites.

Landowners in the Pryor Mountains should follow these bear safety protocols to avoid potential conflicts and attracting bears:

Store garbage in certified bear-resistant bins or in secured buildings until the day of disposal.

Protect livestock, such as goats and chickens, with an electric fence.

Remove potential attractants or store in a secured building.

Common attractants include: pet and livestock feed, barbeque grills, bird feeders, fruit from fruit-bearing trees, compost.



For more information on bear safety, visit: https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/be-bear-aware

For any bear conflicts or concerns, contact Daniel McHugh at dmchugh@mt.gov or 406-850-1131.

