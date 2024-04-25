Students get real experience Montana jobs conference

HELENA — Roughly 180 students from across Montana are gathering at the Great Northern Hotel in Helena for the Jobs for Montana’s Graduates IGNITE MT Conference.

“Since I’ve joined JMG, I’ve had a lot of fun, and I have figured myself out a lot more. I have gotten out of my comfort zone, and I feel so much better just being myself,” said Morgan Williams, a Paris Gibson Education Center student.

The Jobs for Montana’s Graduates model (JMG), is used in over 50 middle and high schools and colleges with the goal of helping students achieve their career goals and exposing them to higher education options.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

“It’s always good to be a continual learner. However, that happens for you," JMG state director Erica Kazmierowski said.

Students learn how to file paperwork like the FAFSA, how to appropriately get and keep jobs, and leadership and communication skills.

According to JMG, 94% of students who use the model have full-time employment after graduation.

“I believe that this JMG program can help you out a lot with finding out what you want to do,” said Aiden Weisz, a Whitefish Independent High School student.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Students create three career plans.

“I want to become a Marine, go to college after the Marines [and] study business, and possibly become a smokejumper," Montana Youth Challenge Academy student Tyre Walking Eagle said. "There’s a plan B laid out, too, just in case that doesn’t happen.”

Arlee High School student Isadore Mitchell enjoys how JMG allows him to meet new people, “You definitely get a sense of community by knowing everybody and helping out."

The IGNITE MT Conference includes worksite tours like fire rescue training at the Rocky Mountain Emergency Services.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

It also has competitions, workshops, networking, and speakers like Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and Governor Greg Gianforte.

The conference wraps up Thursday afternoon with an award ceremony for the IGNITE competitive events.

You can find more information about JMG here.