Suspect facing charges in crash that killed 17-year-old Montana student-athlete

MANHATTAN — There’s a long road of healing ahead for the Doherty family after losing their daughter Delaney in a car crash, but finally, justice is being served.

A white cross now sits off West Dry Creek Road, but the bright memorial next to it might catch your eye first.

It’s for 17-year-old Delaney Doherty, a Manhattan high school athlete who was tragically killed in a head-on crash on August 3, 2023.

20-year-old Lilly LaRoque is the suspect, arrested on November 21.

Yellowstone County Detention Center

According to charging documents, LaRoque was driving into Manhattan on West Dry Creek Road when she crossed the center line and crashed into Delaney’s vehicle head-on.

LaRoque was transported to a hospital in Billings. Delaney was flown to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital where she later died.

According to court documents, the toxicology report shows LaRoque was under the influence of marijuana and the drug Lorazepam at the time of the crash.

The report says LaRoque was likely texting while driving at the time of the crash.

LaRoque has been charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence.

Even though months have passed since Delaney left this earth, the town of Manhattan refuses to let her memory fade. In fact, there are still traces of her all over town.

Little hints of pink for a young woman who made a big impact in many people's lives — a standout athlete who played softball and volleyball at Manhattan High School.

In a statement, Delaney’s parents said, “It’s been a little over 3 months since Delaney was taken away from us and we miss her every second of every day. Nothing will bring our beautiful daughter back, but we hope this is a small step toward some healing.”

The Doherty’s also shared their appreciation for law enforcement, the County Attorney’s Office and others who helped them seek justice for Delaney.

LaRoque remains in jail in Yellowstone County. Her bond is set at $500,000.