Suspect shot after reportedly firing at deputy in Valley County

A man who reportedly shot at a deputy in Valley County died after being shot by the deputy on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

The Montana Department of Justice says that at about 9:20 p.m., deputies from Valley and McCone County Sheriff’s Offices responded to a disturbance call at Roundhouse Point Campground, near the community of Park Grove.

A McCone County deputy, working under contract with Valley County, came across a man and a woman arguing outside their vehicle near mile marker 3 on Montana Highway 117.

As the McCone County deputy got out of his vehicle, the unidentified man allegedly brandished a handgun and fired several times at the deputy. The armed man then advanced on the deputy, and the deputy returned fire.

The woman also reportedly “aggressively advanced” toward the deputy and he deployed his Taser, striking her.

The man died at the scene from his injuries. The woman was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

The names of the two people have not yet been released, nor has the name of the Valley County deputy.

The McCone County deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is processing evidence and conducting witness interviews.

As required by Montana law, a coroner’s inquest will be conducted once the investigation is complete.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

