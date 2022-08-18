Suspect sought in early morning Helena shooting

HELENA - The Helena Police are searching for the suspect in an early morning shooting that left two people injured.

Officers responded to a residence on the 800 block of Abbey St. just after 1 a.m. Thursday for a report of an assault with a weapon.

When police arrived they found two men who had been shot.

The men were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled from the scene, and police have not yet identified him.

The suspect is a man between 5'6" and 5'8" tall.

Police say he wore a face covering during the shooting and a black hoodie.

Authorities say based on the information gathered to this point, they do not believe there a threat to the community.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspect call 911.

