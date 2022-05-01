Teen dies following crash in Powell County

GREAT FALLS — A teen from Deer Lodge died several days after a one-car crash that happened in Powell County on April 17, 2022.

The Montana Highway Patrol released the incident report on April 30, saying the crash happened near Frontage Road and Jake Creek Road at about 12:20 p.m.

The 16-year old girl was driving a 1998 Subaru south on Frontage Road and drifted off the road while negotiating a right-hand curve.

She turned left to get back on the road, and then over-corrected and went back off the road.

The car went down into a ditch, hit an embankment, became airborne and went over a fence, rolling several times when it landed.

The girl was taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

The Deer Lodge News Network identified the teen as Breanna Rome, and said she was then transferred to a hospital in Spokane, Washington.

According to the MHP, the girl was wearing a seatbelt, and impaired driving and speed were not factors in the crash.



