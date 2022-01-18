Teton Pass ski season is going strong

Following a relatively dry fall, snow began piling up in the mountains making for a fantastic start to the season. Teton Pass ski resort opened up on December 17th and conditions have been ideal ever since.

The ski area is about 35 miles west/northwest of Choteau

The mountain has about three and a half feet of groomed and packed snow. The owner, Charles Hlavac, says the lines haven't been too long and encourages folks to come out and hit the slopes.

Teton Pass does not make snow, fully relying on natural snow. Fortunately, they received a lot of that in December with the base growing as large as 4 feet following several rounds of heavy snow.

The lifts are open from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through mid April.

The resort also offers avalanche education courses throughout the ski season, to find more information contact (406) 466-2209 or email charles@skitetonmt.com.