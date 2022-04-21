Tips for spring planting in Montana

GREAT FALLS - In Montana, where the weather jumps from freezing to refreshing seemingly every few days, growing flowers and keeping them alive can be a bit challenging.

Pat Parker of ACE Hardware’s greenhouse has been growing flowers and vegetables since 2001 and says no two years are ever the same.

“As the saying goes, if you don't like the weather in Montana just wait five minutes, it will change," Parker said. "But that also brings a difficulty for people who are trying to grow all year long.“

As for the time in which you should be planting — he said that’s just kind of a "Hail Mary."

“The last average frost date is May 15 in Great Falls, and yes you ask any of them, and they’ll tell you, 'Yes, I’ve scraped off the windows way past May 15,” Parker chuckled.