Toddler found drowned in river near Fromberg

FROMBERG — A 1-year-old girl was found dead in the Clarks Fork River Sunday afternoon in what authorities are calling a tragic accident.

According to Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan, the toddler - from out of state - was visiting relatives near Fromberg.

Around 2:00 p.m., the girl was swept downstream and found unresponsive by a family member under the East River Road bridge.

The family member began performing CPR onshore.

Sheriff's deputies took over CPR duties on arrival 10 minutes later and then were relieved by Bridger EMS.

Help Flight was also called in, but the girl was pronounced dead on scene.

McQuillan said authorities are still investigating the incident but that no foul play is expected.

The girl's name has not yet been released, pending notification of family.