Traveler who passed through Billings airport contagious with measles

BILLINGS — An out-of-state traveler contagious with measles passed through Billings Logan International Airport last month, and public health officials are seeking potential contacts for help tracing any spread.

RiverStone Health officials said in a news release Monday that the traveler was at the airport on Monday, May 26. RiverStone was notified Monday, June 16, that the person tested positive for measles on Sunday, June 1.

RiverStone is asking anyone at the airport, including the baggage claim and car rental area between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. on May 26 and later became ill with symptoms of measles, to call the measles information line at 406-247-3396.

This marks the first case this year of the measles virus entering Yellowstone County. On June 3, the health department reported two Yellowstone County residents had contracted measles while traveling out of the country. Both had recovered and were no longer contagious by the time they returned home.

Measles is very contagious. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. You can get measles just by being in a room where a person with the virus has been. This can happen even up to 2 hours after that person has left. It is so contagious that if one person has it, 9 out of 10 people around that person will also become infected if not vaccinated. An infected person can spread measles before he or she develops symptoms, from four days before developing the measles rash through four days afterward.

For full protection, two doses of the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine are recommended, the first at 12 months of age and a second dose from age 4-6.

People who are unvaccinated are at a higher risk of being infected with measles and spreading it to others. They may spread measles to people who cannot get vaccinated because they are too young or have specific health conditions.

People who are vaccinated do have a small risk of getting and spreading the disease, but the symptoms are usually milder.

Vaccines are available at no cost for those without insurance at the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic by calling 406-247-3382 or scheduling online at RiverStoneHealth.org/Immunizations.

Because measles is highly contagious, anyone who is not vaccinated and thinks they may have been exposed should stay home and call their healthcare provider for further information about testing and how to avoid exposing others.

For more information, go to RiverStoneHealth.org/Measles or call 406-247-3396.