'Treasure Games' lets you become a treasure hunter in Montana

GREAT FALLS — Have you ever wanted to go on a real-life treasure hunt?

Thanks to a Great Falls man, now you can. Dirk Gibson wants to spread wealth in a fun and exciting way, so he created Treasure Games (stylized as Treasure Game$).

The first game offered is called “Wish Lamps."

“I thought, wouldn’t it be cool if you could find a lamp in real life and get three real wishes,” said Gibson, the founder of Treasure Games.

If you subscribe to Treasure Games, you can do just that. Every day you get clues pointing you in the direction of the lamp.

Find the lamp and you receive $1 million, or you can receive three wishes with a value total of $1.2 million, but the third wish has to be for someone else.

“This is a better way to spread wealth,” Gibson said, “You could have these treasure hunting games for high-value things, but rather than having one person win, you build a model where as more people join and more sponsors, you can have hundreds of games going all year long where people are winning all the time.”

Treasure Games is a platform that Gibson designed to bring the community together, celebrating each game winner’s victory, and creating entertainment for those not participating.

“So not only is there the games,” Gibson said, “There's this platform that we built where the treasure hunters upload content, so it's like the YouTube of treasure hunting.”

It all sounds too good to be true, but Gibson is not letting doubt stop him from creating his platform.

“You have to earn people's trust. You have to prove your integrity. You have to prove you're real,” Gibson said, “…We've done a lot of work. So if you read it all, you will not come away going, the only thing you're going to say is these guys are legit and we are and we hope to spread wealth through it. It'll be fun.”

Wish Lamps is currently only open in region eight, which is in the southern United States. As more people subscribe and it gains popularity, more regions throughout the United States will open up.

“We have people that are 14 years old on up into their seventies all saying the same thing,” Gibson said, “This is a real-life treasure hunt. Like that's what we're promoting. A real-life treasure hunt. But it's like for life-changing money across the nation.”

To learn more, click here to visit the website.