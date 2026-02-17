BOZEMAN — Bozeman resident Jeremy Carl was questioned this week by U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) during a hearing on Capitol Hill.

“I think it’s just heartbreaking that you’ve been nominated for this position and that you’ve reached a panel before the United States Senate,” said Murphy.

Carl was recently nominated by President Trump to become an assistant secretary of state for international organizations. He was introduced at the hearing by Senator Steve Daines.

"I am delighted to introduce Jeremy Carl of my hometown, Bozeman, Montana," said Daines.

WATCH: Bozeman Trump nominee faces U.S. Senate questions over race comments

Trump nominee from Montana defends views on anti-white discrimination during confirmation hearing

Murphy questioned Carl on past comments about race, citing a statement in which Carl described anti-white discrimination as the most "pervasive and politically salient form of racism today."

In response, Carl said: “Senator, this is certainly my belief — I’m not running away from it."

“I think that, of course, all races in different contexts can be subject to severe discrimination. White Americans are often very disfavored in overt ways. We see this in the Small Business Administration and other places.”

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte appointed Carl to the board of Humanities Montana in 2023. Carl also previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Interior for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service during the first Trump administration.

He is also the author of the 2024 book "The Unprotected Class: How Anti-White Racism Is Tearing America Apart," published by Skyhorse Publishing.

The publisher has released a range of books, including "Melania."

During the hearing, Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, also questioned Carl about some of his statements and views.

Carl's response: "I made some comments in interviews minimizing the effect of the Holocaust that were absolutely wrong, and I'm not going to sit here and defend them," he said.

MTN News reached out to Jeremy Carl and received this statement: