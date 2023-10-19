Watch Now
Tumbleweeds overwhelm Great Falls neighborhood

Driveways and yards in the Eagles Crossing area were overwhelmed by tumbleweeds, piled several feet high against some houses
Posted at 9:34 AM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 11:44:32-04

GREAT FALLS — Powerful winds blew across the region on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

There were sustained winds of more than 30 mph with gusts of more than 50 mph in the Great Falls area.

The powerful winds brought something not very common to a northside neighborhood.

Driveways and yards in the Eagles Crossing area just west of Bootlegger Trail were overwhelmed by tumbleweeds, piled several feet high against some houses, with some piles touching the rooftops.

Peyton Johnson who lives in the neighborhood says that occasional tumbleweeds are not unusual — but she has never seen it this bad.

"I heard it was bad because my husband was out earlier, but I didn't think it was that bad. I was pretty shocked," Johnson said. "I feel bad for these people, I don't know what they're going to do. Last summer it kind of built up a little bit, but nothing like this."

A Great Falls Fire Rescue marshal who arrived at the scene said they are reviewing options for clearing the area — but aren’t sure where to begin.

