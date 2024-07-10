Two motorcyclists die in separate Montana crashes on Tuesday

Two people died on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, after separate motorcycle crashes in Yellowstone County.

One of the crashes happened at about 10:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 87 on the road to Roundup near mile marker 16.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), a 48-year-old man from Livingston was northbound and tried to pass on the shoulder. He realized that a saddlebag came open and tried to close it.

The motorcycle then crossed the northbound and southbound lanes of traffic and went off the west side of the road. The driver lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene. The MHP says that the victim was not wearing a helmet, and drugs/alcohol were not factors in the crash.

The second crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 94 east near mile marker one.

The MHP reports a 67-year-old man from Billings was eastbound when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a guardrail.

The man died at the scene; his name has not been released. The MHP says the victim was not wearing a helmet, and drugs/alcohol were not factors in the crash.