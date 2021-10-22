Two people found dead in Judith Basin County

Two people were found dead at a residence in the town Geyser early Friday.

Judith Basin County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to what was described as a "disturbance" at about 3:37 a.m.

The deputies found a deceased man and a deceased woman, both in their 40s, inside the residence.

Sheriff Tim Wilhelms said in a news release that there is no danger to the community and that names will not be released at this point pending notification of family.

The Sheriff’s Office is receiving assistance from the Montana Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

No other details have been released at this point, including the suspected cause of death of the two people.

Wilhelms said that more information will be released at a later date as the investigation is continuing.

