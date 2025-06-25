Two women found dead in Park County

GREAT FALLS — The Park County Sheriff's Office reports two women were found dead south of Emigrant on Tuesday.

Undersheriff Tad Dykstra said in a news release that deputies responded to the area of Chico Cemetery Road for a report of two dead people inside a motor vehicle.

The initial investigation determined that the two local women were inside the vehicle when one of them shot and killed the other woman, and then died by suicide.

The vehicle was located by a passerby and called in to the Livingston/Park County Dispatch Center.

The names of the two women have not been released, and no other information has been disclosed.

The Sheriff's Office said, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family. If you or a loved one is contemplating suicide, please know that there are resources available and people that want to help you. You can call, text, or chat the Montana Crisis Lifeline 24/7 at # 988."