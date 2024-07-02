Wardens capture, relocate black bear wandering in Colstrip neighborhoods

COLSTRIP — A young male black bear that had been getting into garbage in and around Colstrip residential areas in recent days was captured and relocated to a remote area, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said Monday.

The bear was tranquilized and tagged before removal, according to FWP.

The agency said in the release that people should avoid feeding bears or allowing them to get into trash, which can get them habituated to people. Those situations can lead to possible harm for both humans and bears, according to FWP.

The best approach to prevent encounters between bears and people is to secure bear attractants, such as trash, birdseed, pet food, beehives, barbecue grills, plants and vegetables and salt licks.

Visit the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov to learn more about living with wildlife.

If you see a bear in close proximity to people or livestock, call FWP at 406-234-0900 or call 1-800-TIP-MONT.