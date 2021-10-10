"Warm Hearts, Warm Hands" in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The first-ever "Warm Hearts, Warm Hands" fundraiser for the CASA-CAN and Toby’s House Crisis Nursery is now underway.

Booklets with a list of free items from coffee shops have been on sale since September 21.

From October 11 through October 22, those free items will be available to people who have a booklet.

The booklets are $30 and as of early Friday afternoon there were fewer than 20 left.

They can be bought at the CASA office on the first floor of the Cascade County Courthouse in Great Falls or at Toby’s House located at 421 5th Street North.

The proceeds will be split evenly between the two organizations.

"The money for CASA probably will go to training new volunteers ant Toby's House, there's needs that come up every single day. So it'll be used on a daily basis depending on what their needs are,” explained fundraiser coordinator Lauren Kopf.

Once you’ve used your booklet at the coffee shops, you can return it to the CASA Office or Toby’s House for a chance to win some prizes, including a Scheel’s gift card.

The seven participating coffee shops are:



Electric City

Double Barrel

Not Your Mama's

Morning Light

Montana Coffee Barn

Amy’s Morning Perk

Al Banco

From the CASA-CAN website :

CASA-CAN’s Mission is to recruit, train, and support volunteer guardians ad litem who assist the courts to protect the rights and best interests of local children so they can be safe and have an opportunity to thrive.

From the Toby's House website :