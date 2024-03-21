WATCH: Migrating geese arrive at Freezout Lake

HELENA — Montana is once again playing to hundreds of thousands of geese and swans on their annual migration north.

The migrating birds stop and rest at the ponds and lakes at Freezout Lake Wildlife Management Area south of Choteau.

The number of geese and swans begins to ramp up about this time every year and then generally peaks March 23-26, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

During peak times visitors can see more than 50,000 geese in a single day.

People from around the state and the country will travel to Freezout Lake (sometimes spelled Freezeout) to witness this natural phenomenon.

The nearby community of Choteau celebrates the migration with the Wild Wings Celebration.

This year's event happens near the peak time for seeing geese and swans.

Wild Wings kicks off on Friday, March 22 at the Choteau Pavilion & Events Center and includes food trucks and other attractions. The historic Roxy Theater will screen the film "Wings Over Water" on opening night.

Saturday and Sunday include free guided tours at Freezout Lake between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Other events on Saturday include the Montana Nature Expo, eBird app training, and an art show.

For more information visit the Wild Wings website.

