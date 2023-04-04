Watch Now
Water issues impacts inmates at Montana State Prison over the weekend

A water pressure problem at the Montana State Prison left inmates in two units without adequate water for part of the weekend.
Posted at 1:40 PM, Apr 04, 2023
DEER LODGE — A water pressure problem at the Montana State Prison left inmates in two units without adequate water for part of the weekend beginning Friday, March 31, 2023.

High side units one and two lost water pressure Friday evening at the prison, which substantially restricted water flows to toilets and sinks in the cells.

About 80% of the pressure was restored by Saturday morning.

Inmates in affected units were rotated to areas in the prison where they could use toilets, and bottled water was provided for drinking.

The Department of Corrections said the problem was expected to be almost 100% fixed by the end of Monday.

