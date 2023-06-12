Weather Wise: Rain, rain won't go away in Montana

HELENA — The rain, rain won't go away and it'll be sure to come back day after day.

June thus far — and the month of May — have been very wet across most of Montana but let's quantify just how wet it's been.

Over the last 30 days, much of Montana east of the Continental Divide has received between 2" and 8" of rain more than normal for that time period.

Helena in the month of June has already received nearly 2½" of rain, more than the average for the entire month of June.

With more than half the month to go, the Capital City is about halfway to the record for the rainiest June ever. For the year, Helena is more than an inch above normal.

Great Falls so far in June has had 2.5", just about double the norm. For the year, Great Falls has exceeded 10", which is 3" above normal.

Havre is close to 300% of normal for June and is more than 1.5" above normal for the year.

Lewistown has been very wet with more than 3.2" of rain so far in June.

Northeast Montana around Glasgow has had more than 1½" so far this month and is 2" above normal for the year.

Contrast all of this rain to this time in 2017 when the state was free falling into drought and then had a record-breaking fire season, it's quite the contrast.

The wet and warm pattern looks to continue through June into July.

