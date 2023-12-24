Wein's Men's Store: Dressing men in the Mining City for over 100 years

BUTTE — Tucked into a historic building on Park Street in Uptown Butte is a store that has been dressing men in Southwest Montana for weddings, funerals, and special events since 1906.

"We’ve played a very important historical role within our community," says Samantha Hackman of Wein's Men's Store.

The location of Wein’s Men’s Store has changed just three times since it opened its doors in Uptown Butte, but the mission is the same.

"I like to think of all the important events that happen — weddings, interviews, funerals, business meetings—and a lot of the men, we have probably dressed," says Hackman.

When it comes to creating a look for a customer, the details are what matter most.

"It takes a lot of attention to detail to ensure the proper fit and we take a lot of pride in how we fit our customers," says Hackman.

In Montana, so much of the work is not necessarily in an office setting, but Wein’s has found a way to keep its doors open for more than 100 years.

"I think if you dress well you get a lot better respect from people. People look at you and they might consider you more of an expert than you are if you look the part," says Joel Broudy of Wein's Men's Store.

Long-time customer Kelly Maloney agrees.

"It’s nice to be able to be dressed in something current, because obviously at my age I don’t keep up with current styles. I think people in general treat people that are dressed nice a little better and my wife likes it, so," says Maloney.

"It is amazing how many people you’ve met over the years and things you’ve taken care of and you see people who have gone on to huge successes and to think you were a part of it in dressing them for what they eventually succeeded in," says Broudy.

Wein's Men's Store is located at 66 West Park Street in Uptown Butte.