West Yellowstone man dies from injuries sustained in bear attack

A West Yellowstone man who was mauled by a grizzly bear on Thursday died on Saturday from injuries he sustained in the attack.

Earlier Saturday MTN News confirmed that 40-year-old Carl Mock of West Yellowstone was the man sent to a hospital in Idaho Falls earlier this week.

According to the gofundme page set up for him by friends who work at a backcountry guide business in West Yellowstone, Mock died while hospitalized after suffering a stroke following at least two surgeries.

On Thursday, law enforcement teams from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Montana FWP and other agencies found Mock after 50 minutes of searching near the area of Baker's Hole campground.